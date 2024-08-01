Seattle Mariners Catcher Cal Raleigh Wins Team Award
The MLB Players Alumni Association announced its preliminary winners for the 19th annual Heart and Hustle Award on Thursday.
An active player from each club is selected "who demonstrates a passion for the game of baseball and best embodies the values, spirit and traditions of the game," according to a news release.
The overall winner of the award is announced in mid-November on MLB Network.
The Seattle Mariners' team winner is none other than their power-hitting catcher Cal Raleigh.
JP Crawford was the team's nominee in 2023 and Eugenio Suarez earned the team selection in 2022.
Raleigh is having an amazing season in which he's leading catchers (and the league) in several categories.
He leads all MLB catchers in home runs (23), players caught stealing (26) and is the only player in the league this year to have 10 home runs batting left and right handed.
Raleigh has been one of the most productive players for the Mariners for the month of July. He hit .253, had nine home runs, 17 RBIs and had a .904 OPS.
Raleigh has a .215 batting average this season with 67 RBIs.
Seattle is coming off a road trip where they went 4-2 (sweep against the Chicago White Sox, 1-2 series loss against the Boston Red Sox). The Mariners pulled back even with the Houston Astros in the American League West standings.
The Mariners will start a nine-game homestead on Friday with three three-game series against the Philadelphia Phillies, Detroit Tigers and the New York Mets.
Raleigh's "Heart and Hustle" will play a big role for Seattle as they look to clinch a spot in the postseason for the second time in three years.
