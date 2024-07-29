Seattle Mariners Catcher One of a Few in Team History to Accomplish This Rare Feat
The Seattle Mariners completed their first series sweep since June 14-16 against the Texas Rangers with a win against the Chicago White Sox on Sunday.
The Mariners showcased multi-level domination during the series. Two of three pitchers had quality starts and the offense averaged over seven runs a game.
Seattle catcher Cal Raleigh made his own bit of history on Sunday. He hit his second home run in as many games and his 22nd overall this season. He leads all major league catchers in homers and is the only player to hit it out of the park 10-plus times from both sides of the plate.
Raleigh has an argument to be made as the most valuable player in the month of July for Seattle. He's already synonymous with multiple key franchise moments. And he's not done etching his name into Mariners history.
According to Seattle baseball communications manager Alex Mayer — Raleigh became one of a seldom few players in team's history to accomplish a very rare (and very specific) feat.
Raleigh's home run on Sunday made him just the fourth player in Mariners history to hit a home run in back-to-back games ending with the same score. Seattle beat Chicago 6-3 on Saturday and Sunday.
The other three players according to Mayer were Mitch Haniger (May 14-15, 2021), Raul Ibanez (April 19-20, 2004) and Tino Martinez (July 17-18, 1995).
Haniger's homers came in games ending 7-3, Ibanez's were 2-1 and Martinez's were 10-6.
Add this to the long list of accolades Raleigh has accomplished in his career. He the Seattle season-season record by most home runs by a catcher in a single season with 30, he hit the go-ahead home run in 2022 to send the Mariners to the postseason and break their 21-year playoff drought and he is 14 home runs away from tying Mike Zunino for the most home runs by a catcher in team history.
Raleigh has been one of the most important players in the Seattle organization since his major league debut in 2021. And he's only continuing to prove it.
