Seattle Mariners Catcher Cal Raleigh Hits Another Historic Mark in Friday Contest
SEATTLE — Friday was a night to forget for the Seattle Mariners, who lost 12-6 to the Minnesota Twins. But it was a night to remember for Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh, who added another MLB record to a growing list of them.
Raleigh hit two multi-run homers against the Twins: His first was a three-run shot in the bottom of the first and his second was a two-run homer in the bottom of the eighth. Raleigh's first blast was his 20th of the season. He became the first catcher in MLB history to have 20 or more home runs before the end of May.
The second blast gave him 21, which is the most in the American League and second in baseball behind Shohei Ohtani's 22.
If Raleigh continues at his current pace, he would finish the season with 61 home runs, which would be the most in a single season in Seattle history. Ken Griffey Jr. holds the record with two seasons of 56 homers (1997 and '98). It would also be the most home runs in a single season by a catcher in MLB history. Current Kansas City Royals backstop Salvador Perez holds the record with 48 in 2021.
Raleigh has scored 37 runs and has hit 10 doubles to go with his 21 homers in 56 games. He's tied for eighth in baseball and third in the American League with 42 RBIs. He's slashed .265/.381/.623 with a 1.004 this year. His OPS is second in the AL among qualified hitters behind Aaron Judge (1.236).
The Mariners are now 30-26 and will take on the Twins again on Saturday at 4:15 p.m. PT.
