Seattle Mariners Collapse In 10th Inning, Lose 12-6 to Minnesota Twins
SEATTLE — The Seattle Mariners lost their narrow grip on the American League West in heartbreaking fashion on Friday at T-Mobile Park. The Mariners dropped to 30-26 on the season after they allowed six runs in the 10th inning and nine in the final two frames en route to a 12-6 loss to the Minnesota Twins.
It was the second game in a row Seattle allowed at least six runs in the 10th inning. The Houston Astros took a half-game lead in the AL West after the M's loss.
"A really tough one tonight again," Mariners manager Dan Wilson said after the game. " ... Just a tough one to lose late. I thought they did a nice job of hitting some good pitches. ... They were able to kind of break it open there in the 10th. ... It's just a tough one tonight."
Minnesota tied the game in the ninth via the most unlikely of circumstances — a bad outing from Seattle's All-Star closer Andres Munoz.
Munoz entered the ninth with a 6-3 lead. He allowed a lead-off single to former Mariners All-Star Ty France, who played his first game at T-Mobile Park since being traded last season.
Munoz struck out the next two batters before the game fell off the rails for Seattle. Willi Castro hit a two-run, 410-foot homer just right of center field to cut the Mariners' lead to 6-5. Munoz allowed a single to Byron Buxton the next at-bat. Buxton, who was in the lineup for the first time in two weeks due to a concussion, stole second, which set him up to score after a Trevor Larnach single.
Larnach's double tied the game 6-6. Minnesota's three earned runs in the ninth were the first allowed by Munoz all season.
"It's baseball," M's starting pitcher Bryan Woo said in a postgame interview. "He's been unbelievable for whatever it is, the first however many games it's been. Stuff happens, you get beat. Still the best closer in the world. And I think everybody in the clubhouse believes in him. We'll be right there to tell him that, pick him up."
The Mariners were retired in order in the ninth and reliever Casey Legumina was tasked with halting the Twins' momentum in the 10th. Carlos Correa hit a two-run home run the first pitch of the inning to give Minnesota an 8-6 lead. Buxton hit a two-run single and Larnach brought home two with a double for the eventual final of 12-6.
Seattle's collapse erased a quality start from Woo and a dominant outing from catcher Cal Raleigh.
Woo struck out three batters, walked one and allowed three earned runs on six hits (two home runs) in 6.2 innings.
Raleigh went 2-for-4 with two runs, two home runs and five RBIs. His pair of homers gave him an American League-leading 21 on the season. He hit a three-run shot in the bottom of the first to give the Mariners a 3-0 lead.
Randy Arozarena hit a solo homer after Raleigh's three-run blast to give Seattle a 4-0 lead through the first. Raleigh's second home run was a two-run shot in the bottom of the eighth that set the Mariners up with the 6-3 lead going into the ninth.
Raleigh became the first catcher in MLB history to have 20 or more home runs before the end of May.
"Congratulations to Cal. That's an incredible accomplishment," Wilson said. "To be the only guy that's done that, it's pretty special. We talk about a lot what he means to this organization. And that's a big reason why."
Seattle will try to right the train in Game 2 of the series against the Twins at 4:10 p.m. PT on Saturday. Bryce Miller will make his first start since being put on the injured list May 14 (retroactive to May 12) for the Mariners and Bailey Ober will start for Minnesota.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
FORMER MARINERS ALL-STAR TY FRANCE RETURNS TO SEATTLE FOR FIRST TIME SINCE BEING TRADED: First baseman Ty France will be suiting up for the Minnesota Twins on Friday in his first game back in Seattle since being dealt by the Mariners in 2024. CLICK HERE
PITCHING MATCHUPS FOR SERIES BETWEEN MARINERS, TWINS: One of the Mariners' starting pitchers will return to the fold for a crucial American League matchup. CLICK HERE
TAKEAWAYS FROM MARINERS SERIES LOSS TO NATIONALS: Missed opportunities and untimely blunders plagued the Mariners in an intraleague series loss to the Nationals. CLICK HERE
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @RefuseToLosePod. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.