Seattle Mariners Catcher Cal Raleigh Makes Franchise History with Platinum Glove Award
Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh has set record after record and earned accolade after accolade this season.
And that trend continued on Friday.
The Mariners fourth-year catcher was named the American League's Platinum Glove Award winner. The award is given out to the best defensive player from the American and National League, respectively. Milwaukee Brewers second baseman Brice Turang earned the NL Platinum Glove.
All 10 Gold Glove recipients in each league were eligible for the honor, which was decided, in part, by a fan vote.
Raleigh's Platinum Glove Award is the first in Seattle history. It came just five days after Raleigh earned the first Gold Glove of his career and became the first catcher in franchise history to earn the prestigious honor.
Raleigh is the third catcher to win the Platinum Glove since the award was introduced in 2011. The other two were St. Louis Cardinals backstop Yadier Molina (2011-12; 2014-15) and the New York Yankees' Jose Trevino (2022).
Raleigh caught more innings than any catcher in the majors this season (1,122) and co-led the league in runners caught stealing (32) and had a catcher ERA of 3.29. He also led all AL catchers in fWAR (5.4) and bWAR (4.6).
Raleigh excelled in advanced statistics, too. He led all AL catchers in framing runs with 13 and defensive runs saved with 16.
And he did all that while leading the Mariners in games played with 153.
And Raleigh might not be done racking up the honors.
Raleigh also led all catchers with 34 home runs this season and broke the record for most home runs by a catcher through their first four seasons (93), passing Hall of Famer Mike Piazza.
Raleigh was named a finalist for the Silver Slugger award. The winners will be announced Tuesday.
Raleigh will receive a platinum patch to attach to his glove in 2025 signifying his status as a Platinum Glove winner.
