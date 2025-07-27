Seattle Mariners Make Intriguing Decision Ahead of Game Against Los Angeles Angels
The Seattle Mariners made one of the biggest early splashes of the trade deadline season when they acquired first baseman Josh Naylor from the Arizona Diamondbacks on Thursday.
Following the news of the Mariners acquiring Naylor, it was reported that the team was still looking to acquire Diamondbacks third baseman Eugenio Suarez and that the team made Gold Glove utility infielder Dylan Moore available.
On the heels of the trade and the various reports and rumors that followed, Seattle made an interesting lineup decision ahead of Game 3 against the Los Angeles Angels on Saturday.
The Mariners had Naylor in the lineup to face left-handed Angels pitcher Tyler Anderson, his first start against a lefty with his new club. But it was who the M's had slotted in right field that was the most interesting.
Seattle had Dominic Canzone playing right field batting eighth.
This is a departure from how the Mariners have handled the position against southpaws this season.
In previous games against lefties this season, Seattle has had Moore start in right. His recent struggles and the rumor he's on the trade block might mean his time in the starting lineup could be coming to an end.
Canzone is slashing .292/.328/.513 with six home runs and 13 RBIs in 37 games this year.
Moore is slashing .201/.264/.374 with nine home runs and 19 RBIs in 76 games this season.
It's also interesting to see Canzone, a left-handed hitter, get the nod in right field over another lefty, Luke Raley.
Raley entered the season as the team's starting first baseman against right-handed pitching, but has played the outfield most of his career and suited up in right field in 26 games this season.
Raley is slashing .220/.343/.348 with four home runs and 18 RBIs in 49 games. He spent nearly two months on the injured list from April 30-June 20 with a right oblique strain.
Canzone starting Saturday could indicate the team views him in better standing at the moment over Raley and Moore, it could mean the Mariners want to give him an opportunity against left-handed pitching, or it could mean that the team is keeping Raley and Moore out of the lineup while trade conversations are going. Or some combination of all the above.
