Cal Raleigh's Main Competition in AL MVP Race to be Placed on Injured List
Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh is currently on pace to have the greatest season by a catcher in MLB history.
Raleigh became the first catcher in history to win the Home Run Derby, was named the American League's starting catcher and had 38 home runs at the All-Star Break. His 38 homers set MLB records for the most by a catcher, switch-hitter and American League hitter by the All-Star Break in MLB history.
Entering Saturday, Raleigh has scored 69 times in 101 games and has hit 16 doubles and 39 home runs with 84 RBIs. He's slashed .255/.368/.609 with a .977 OPS.
The one thing stopping the Seattle backstop from being the favorite for the AL MVP has been the transcendent season from New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge. Judge entered Saturday with 90 runs in 103 games and has hit 24 doubles, two triples and 37 home runs with 85 RBIs. He's slashed .342/.449/.711 with a 1.160 OPS. He has the opportunity to become the first Triple Crown winner since Miguel Cabrera in 2012.
Unfortunately, Judge will be out for a period of time.
Judge was scratched from the Yankees' lineup against the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday. New York manager Aaron Boone said before the game that Judge was having difficulty throwing in the outfield, and was undergoing imaging for his elbow.
After the game, Boone confirmed that Judge had an elbow flexor strain and would go on the injured list. He said there was Judge's UCL is intact. There was no news on how much time Judge will miss.
Raleigh's 39 homers lead the major leagues. Judge was tied for second. Judge's 85 RBIs are second in the majors. Raleigh's 84 are third.
Injuries are an unfortunate part of professional sports, and Judge's ailment could be deciding factor in what has been an incredible MVP race.
