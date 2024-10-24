Seattle Mariners Catcher Named to National Publication's All-Star Team
Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh is likely to receive several honors before the start of the 2025 season.
The former Florida State backstop was named a finalist for the American League Gold Glove award (and is likely to win it) and could very well bring in a Silver Slugger award on top of that.
Raleigh also set a series of franchise and MLB records in 2024. He broke the franchise's record for single-season home runs by a catcher (34) and RBIs by a catcher (100). He also set the MLB record for the most home runs by a catcher (93) through their first four seasons, passing Hall of Famer Mike Piazza.
And the Seattle catcher added another honor to his long list of them.
National publication The Sporting News released their American League and National League All-Star teams, voted on by MLB executives on Thursday.
Unlike the in-season All-Star teams, there's only one player named for each position. Raleigh earned the nod as the AL's All-Star catcher.
The Sporting News' All-Star team is one of the longest-running honors of its kind from any publication. From 1925-1960, the Sporting News released an end-of-season MLB All-Star team before separating it out into American League and National League lists in 1961.
On top of leading the league in RBIs and home runs at the position, Raleigh either lead or was near the top of the league in runners caught stealing, defensive runs saved, framed strikeouts and innings caught.
Raleigh finished the year with a .220 batting average, his aforementioned 34 home runs and 100 RBIs, a .436 slug and a .748 OPS.
