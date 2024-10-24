Former Seattle Mariner Pitcher Predicted to Earn One-Year Deal in Free Agency
There were many former Seattle Mariners who were, and are competing in the 2024 playoffs.
The Mariners had to watch former players like Jesse Winker, Edwin Diaz, Teoscar Hernandez and Chris Taylor all make an impact in the Championship Series rounds.
But there were more former Seattle players who made it to October. And one of them is surprisingly expected to earn just a one-year deal in his impending free agency despite a solid season.
Former Mariners, Toronto Blue Jays and Houston Astros starting pitcher Yusei Kikuchi is set to hit free agency before his age-34 season.
The sixth-year pro is coming off an eventful 2024 in which he helped lead the Astros to the playoffs and an American League West title.
Despite this, Spotrac is estimating him to earn just a one-year, $14.9 million deal in free agency per a report on "X" (formerly known as Twitter) from @MLBDeadlineNews.
This estimation is a weird amalgamation that both makes sense and is somewhat confusing.
On the surface, Kikuchi didn't have a great season. In 32 starts with Toronto and Houston, he had a 4.05 ERA with 206 strikeouts in 175.2 innings pitched.
But there was a noticeable difference between when he was with the Blue Jays and when he was traded to the Astros on July 29.
With Toronto, Kikuchi posted a 4.75 ERA in 22 starts. In 10 starts with Houston, he had a 2.70 ERA.
Teams might be hesitant to give Kikuchi a multi-year contract due to his age and his up-and-down season.
But he showed he's still a valuable middle of the rotation arm. He could return to the Astros, who were ravaged with injuries to their pitching staff. Or he could get picked up by a contender in need of starting pitching like the Baltimore Orioles.
Whatever the situation ends up being, the former Mariner will almost undoubtedly find a home by spring training.
