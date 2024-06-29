Seattle Mariners' Catcher Throws Savage Jab at Houston Astros and Fans Will Love It
Cal Raleigh got a walk-off RBI on Friday night as the Seattle Mariners beat the Minnesota Twins 3-2 at T-Mobile Park, but his walk-off interview might have been just as special.
Speaking with ROOT Sports after the game, Raleigh was made aware that the Mariners picked up a game in the American League West standings by virtue of losses by both the Houston Astros (5.5 games back) and Texas Rangers (9.0 games back), and he wryly delivered a line that all M's fans will love:
"Always good when the Astros lose, right?"
While most of baseball dislikes the Astros because of the 2017 sign-stealing scandal, Mariner fans have a different type of distaste for Houston that makes this comment hit home so well. The Astros have been to the ACLS or better for seven straight seasons and M's fans are tired of being used as the Astros stepladder to the playoffs. This season, the Mariners are 5-2 against the Astros and have found a way to play good ball against them. They'll need to keep that up as they have six more meetings with Houston moving forward.
It remains to be seen if the Astros will use Raleigh's comments as motivation heading into those matchups.
Raleigh is now hitting just .201 this season but he continuously finds a way to provide clutch moments. Though this one didn't leave the ballpark, it's a testament to just putting the ball in play and seeing what happens.
The Mariners will play the Twins again on Saturday night at 7:10 p.m. PT.
