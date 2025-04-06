Seattle Mariners Catcher Cal Raleigh Ties Franchise Record With Home Run Sunday
Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh put together the best single season from a catcher in franchise history in 2024.
Raleigh set the team records for most RBIs by a catcher (100) and most home runs by a catcher (34) last season. He also set the the new mark for most homers by a player (93) in their first four years with the Mariners.
Raleigh became the first catcher in franchise history to win the Gold Glove and Platinum Glove awards in the offseason. He was rewarded for his elite 2024 before this season with a six-year, $105 million contract.
And it took 10 games for Raleigh to own a share of another impressive Seattle record.
In the top of the third inning during a game against the San Francisco Giants on Sunday, Raleigh hit a 347-foot solo home run to right field. That homer was Raleigh's second of the season. It was the 95th of his career, which tied former Mariners catcher Mike Zunino for the most by a catcher in franchise history.
Raleigh is considered one of the best at his position in the majors. On top of his impressive offensive numbers, he's successfully caught one of the best starting rotations in the league. That helped lead to his Platinum and Gold Glove awards.
Barring injury, Raleigh will have solo possession of the franchise record for home runs by a catcher sooner rather than later. And he'll continue to be one of the team's most important players and will likely own several more franchise records before his new six-year contract ends in 2030.
