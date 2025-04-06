Seattle Mariners Third Baseman Jorge Polanco Misses Second Game in a Row
The Seattle Mariners missed an opportunity to return to T-Mobile Park .500 or better after two consecutive losses to the San Francisco Giants on Friday and Saturday. Mariners dropped to 3-6 with the latest loss.
Seattle will conclude its first road series of the season at 1:05 p.m. PT on Sunday and will be without one of its best hitters for the second game in a row.
Third baseman Jorge Polanco wasn't listed in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Giants. Manager Dan Wilson said Polanco has a sore knee and is day-to-day, per a report from MLB.com's Daniel Kramer.
It's the fourth time Polanco's been out of the starting lineup in five games. He missed the last two games of a series against the Detroit Tigers due to the birth of his child and missed Saturday's game, as well.
In Game 1 of the series against San Francisco on Friday, Polanco went 3-for-6 with a run, a homer and four RBIs. He's hitting .450 (9-for-20) with two runs, two home runs and eight RBIs in five games out of a possible nine.
Polanco underwent offseason surgery to repair a damaged patellar tendon in his left knee. He was limited to 118 games in 2024 due to hamstring issues in addition to the knee ailment he had surgery on.
Dylan Moore has filled in admirably for Polanco at third. In three games at third since Polanco was placed on the paternity list, he's hit .500 (4-for-8) with two home runs, two RBIs and two walks.
Polanco's offense has been one of the biggest positives for Seattle this season. And the sooner he'll be able to return to the lineup, the better.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
MARINERS CAN'T TAKE ADVANTAGE OF OPPORTUNITIES IN 4-1 LOSS TO GIANTS: The Mariners failed to take advantage of runners on the base paths and dropped their first road series of the season to the Giants. CLICK HERE
JULIO RODRIGUEZ AMONG ELITE GROUP OF HITTERS: Rodriguez's opposite-field home run against the San Francisco Giants on Friday continued to keep him among the more-than-stellar company. CLICK HERE
MARINERS RIGHT-HANDED RELIEVER TROY TAYLOR IMPRESSES IN SECOND REHAB APPEARANCE: The Mariners high-leverage pitcher looked more comfortable in his second outing with the Triple-A Tacoma Rainiers. CLICK HERE
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @wdevradiobrady. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.