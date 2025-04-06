Seattle Mariners Can't Capitalize on Opportunities, Lose 4-1 to San Francisco Giants
One day after being on the losing end of an 11-inning shootout, the Seattle Mariners failed to take advantage of several opportunities and lost 4-1 to the San Francisco Giants on Saturday.
The Mariners left eight runners stranded and went 0-for-6 with runners in scoring position.
"Tough night tonight," Seattle manager Dan Wilson said in a postgame interview Saturday. " ... Just weren't able to get the runs across tonight. ... Those are tough situations to hit. I know it's coming and it's going to be there. Just unable to convert tonight a couple of times."
The San Francisco Giants were able to find just enough offense against Mariners starter Bryce Miller, who is still working his way to midseason form.
Miller and former Seattle (current San Francisco) starter Robbie Ray held the two sides scoreless through three innings. Both teams generated traffic on the bases but were unable to convert.
Giants third baseman Matt Chapman broke the seal in the bottom of the fourth with an RBI double. Right fielder Mike Yastrzemski tacked on another run with an RBI single, giving San Francisco a 2-0 lead through four.
Seattle third baseman Dylan Moore got one back with a solo home run to dead-center field in the top of the fifth that accounted for the Mariners' only run of the game. He finished the game 2-for-4 with a run and an RBI from his homer.
In the bottom of the sixth, Chapman hit an RBI double and Wilmer Flores hit an RBI single that scored Chapman for the eventual final of 4-1. Miller was pulled before Flores' single, but was still dinged with the earned run. Miller allowed four earned runs on seven hits in 5.1 innings pitched. He struck out four batters and walked three.
"Felt like I didn't have really any command on either heater today," Miller said after the game. "Which, that's usually, always been my go-to pitch. Threw a lot of offspeed today. I was happy with the splitter, and the curveball and the sweeper. Felt really good. Just got to command the heater. I got to get ahead (in pitch counts). Still, I think the fourth inning, if we did it again, probably wouldn't go that way. I think (I) made a lot of good pitches that inning and just had some bloops fall."
The biggest positive for the Mariners on Saturday was the rest afforded to the bullpen. After Wilson used all eight relievers in the loss on Friday, the club only used two Saturday. Trent Thornton pitched 0.2 innings and Jesse Hahn, who made his first major league outing since 2021, threw two.
Hahn struck out one, walked one and allowed two hits in his two innings of work. His fastball touched 96 mph.
Seattle will look to finish its first road trip of the season on a high note in the series finale against the Giants at 1:05 p.m. PT on Sunday.
Bryan Woo will start for the Mariners and Jordan Hicks will start for San Francisco.
