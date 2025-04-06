Multiple Houston Astros Pitchers Could be Out For Series Against Seattle Mariners
The Seattle Mariners will conclude their first road series of the season against the San Francisco Giants at 1:05 p.m. PT on Sunday at Oracle Park. After that, the Mariners will return home to T-Mobile Park for the first all-American League West homestead of the season.
Seattle will face the Houston Astros on April 7-9 and the Texas Rangers on April 11-13. The Astros could be without two of their better starting pitchers for the series.
Houston's probable pitchers for Game 2 and 3 of the series are still listed as TBA (to be announced). Those games should be started by left-hander Framber Valdez and right-hander Hunter Brown, respectively.
According to a report from The Athletic's Astros beat writer Chandler Rome, both Valdez and Brown are feeling "under the weather," per manager Joe Espada.
Both Valdez and Brown were with Houston for Game 3 of a series against the Minnesota Twins on Sunday at Target Field.
Valdez has posted a 3.75 ERA with 13 strikeouts in 12 innings pitched across two starts this season. He's allowed five earned runs on eight hits (two home runs).
Brown has a 3.00 ERA in two starts and has fanned 15 batters in 12 innings pitched. He's given up five runs (four earned) on nine hits (one home run).
Regardless of whether the Mariners win or lose their series finale against the Giants, they'll return to Seattle under .500. If the Mariners faced an Astros team without two top-flight starting pitchers might be a big enough break for Seattle to get on track.
