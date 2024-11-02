Former Seattle Mariners Hurler Declines His Opt-Out With Current Team
The Seattle Mariners just got done making the first moves of free agency by declining second baseman Jorge Polanco's option on Friday. Third baseman Luis Urias cleared waivers and elected free agency on the same day.
And while fans are anxiously waiting to see what other moves are made, a former starting pitcher and Cy Young Award winner made the decision to stay with his current team via a deal he originally signed with the Mariners.
Robbie Ray declined to exercise his opt-out and will remain with his current squad, the San Francisco Giants, per a report from ESPN MLB insider Jeff Passan.
Ray had the choice to opt out of the contract and leave two years and $50 million on the table or remain with the Giants, who had another starter hit free agency in Seattle native Blake Snell.
Ray signed a five-year, $115 million dollar contract with the Mariners in the before the 2022 season. It was the biggest contract given to a free agent since current President of Baseball Operations Jerry Dipoto joined the front office.
Ray's timed in Seattle was marred with inconsistencies and injuries.
In Ray's first year with the Mariners in 2022, one year after winning the American League Cy Young award with the Toronto Blue Jays, he had a 3.71 ERA with 212 strikeouts in 189 innings pitched and 32 starts.
In 2023, Ray made one start and pitched just 3.1 innings before suffering an arm injury that forced him to undergo Tommy John surgery. Ray was traded to San Francisco in return for outfielder Mitch Haniger and pitcher Anthony DeSclafani on Jan. 5.
Ray's Tommy John surgery kept him out of action for the Giants until July 24. He made seven starts for San Francisco and posted a 4.70 ERA with 43 strikeouts in 30.2 innings pitched. Ray's season ended after he was placed on the 15-day injured list on Aug. 27 with a right hamstring strain, which he ironically suffered during an outing against Seattle.
Ray just turned 33 on Oct. 1 and was unlikely to receive two years and $50 million anywhere else in free agency coming off two injury-plagued seasons.
The Ray trade ended up paying dividends for Seattle. The club had the only rotation in baseball that had four pitchers with 30 or more starts. Ace Logan Gilbert led the league in WHIP (0.89), made his first All-Star game in 2024 and the rotation is relatively cheap and under team control for several more seasons.
