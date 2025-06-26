Seattle Mariners Release Statement Following Passing of Former Pitcher Diego Segui
One of the original pitchers to make an appearance for both MLB Seattle franchises, Diego Segui, died at the age of 87 on Tuesday.
Segui was one of the few players to pitch for both the Seattle Pilots (now Milwaukee Brewers) and Seattle Mariners, and held the unique distinction of pitching in the first games for both franchises. He earned a hold for the Pilots in the team's first-ever game April 8, 1969, against the then-Anaheim Angels, and started for the Mariners in their inaugural game on April 6, 1977, against the then-California Angels at the Kingdome.
The Mariners posted a statement on "X" on Wednesday acknowledging the passing of Segui:
We’re saddened by the passing of Diego Segui, a Seattle baseball original who appeared in both the first game in Seattle Pilots franchise history (1969) and as the starting pitcher in the first game in Seattle Mariners history (1977).
Our thoughts are with the Segui family, including his son David, a Mariner in 1998 and 1999.
Segui pitched 16 seasons in major league baseball from 1962-77 for the Kansas City/Oakland Athletics, Washington Senators, Pilots, St. Louis Cardinals, Boston Red Sox and Mariners. He led the American League in ERA during his third stint with the Athletics in 1970. His year with the M's in 1977 was his last in the majors. He was inducted into the Venezuelan Baseball Hall of Fame in 2003.
Segui's son, David Segui, was also a major league player from 1990-2004, which included two seasons with the Mariners from 1998-99.
The elder Segui was a pitching coach for the Everett while it was still known as the Everett Giants and affiliated with the San Francisco Giants.
