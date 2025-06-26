Seattle Mariners Make Interesting Lineup Decision Ahead of Series Finale vs. Twins
The Seattle Mariners have an opportunity to head to the final leg of a 10-game road trip with two series wins under its belt.
The Mariners will play the Minnesota Twins in a series finale at 10:10 a.m. PT on Thursday. The M's will win the series with a victory and split the series with a loss. And Seattle moved one of the hottest bats on the team up in the order ahead of the finale.
According to the lineup released 7:14 a.m. PT by the team on "X," right fielder Dominic Canzone will be batting fifth in the order behind typical cleanup batter Randy Arozarena (left field).
Canzone has been one of the team's most consistent and prolific hitters since he was recalled from the Triple-A Tacoma Rainiers on June 9. In 13 games since (as of Thursday), Canzone has hit .293 (12-for-41) with two doubles and four home runs with seven RBIs. He has a .341 on-base percentage, a .634 slugging percentage and a .975 OPS this month.
For the season, Canzone has scored seven runs in 15 games. His doubles, homers and RBIs in June account for his totals across the entire season. He's slashing .273/.319/.591 with a .910 OPS for the year. He played two games April 8-9 without registering a run, hit, RBI or walk.
Canzone has consistently been in the starting lineup since he was recalled as the team's right fielder, usually in the bottom third of the order. Seattle has had no problem hitting home runs this season. Entering Thursday, the team was seventh in the majors with 105 homers.
Three of Canzone's home runs have been on the Mariners' current road trip. With him in the middle of the lineup, there will be an opportunity to bring more runners home with a significant amount of power in the middle order.
