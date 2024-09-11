Seattle Mariners Celebrate Birthday of All-Time Great Pitcher, Hall of Famer
The Seattle Mariners have one of the best starting pitching rotations in all of baseball and even more prospects in their farm system that could excel in the major leagues one day.
From Luis Castillo to Bryan Woo, Bryce Miller, Logan Gilbert and George Kirby, all five starters in Seattle's staff have been recognized across the league.
An intriguing group of prospects is also showing that the future could be bright for the M's on the mound.
But on Tuesday, Seattle honored a legendary pitcher from its past. An National Baseball Hall of Famer who's rightly regarded as one of the greatest hurlers of all time.
Tuesday marked the 61s birthday of "the Big Unit" Randy Johnson. The Mariners honored Johnson's birthday on their "X" account.
Johnson played 22 total seasons in the major leagues from 1998-2009 with the Montreal Expos, Seattle, Houston Astros, Arizona Diamondbacks, New York Yankees and San Francisco Giants. He had a career 3.29 ERA with 4,875 strikeouts in 618 total appearances (603 starts). He was inducted in the Hall of Fame in 2015 (his first year on the ballot). He was a 10-time All-Star and a five-time Cy Young Award winner.
Johnson played the better part of 10 of those seasons with the Mariners from 1989-1998. He had a 3.42 ERA with 2,162 strikeouts in 274 total appearances. He won his first Cy Young with Seattle in 1995 and earned five of his All-Star selections during his decade in the Pacific Northwest.
Johnson is firmly entrenched in the history of not only the Mariners but baseball as a whole.
Happy birthday to the "the Big Unit!"
