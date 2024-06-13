Mariners Change Pitching Plans For Thursday, Make Series of Roster Moves
The Seattle Mariners are changing up their pitching plans for Thursday's game against the Chicago White Sox as a result of multiple roster moves.
Per @MarinersPR on social media:
.@Mariners roster moves:
Dylan Moore, INF/OF, reinstated from Paternity List.
Emerson Hancock, RHP, recalled from Triple-A Tacoma.
Leo Rivas, INF, optioned to Triple-A Tacoma (post-game June 12).
Brett de Geus, RHP, optioned to Triple-A Tacoma (post-game June 12).
Ryan Divish of the Seattle Times reports on social media that Hancock will start Thursday's game, with Luis Castillo getting pushed back until Friday.
This does a few things for the M's: 1) It buys the M's starting group an extra day of rest and 2) It lines up Castillo to take the ball in Game 1 of the series against the Texas Rangers. With the M's looking at huge games this weekend against a divisional opponent, there's nothing wrong with having your ace for that matchup.
As for Hancock, he also helps buy the injured Bryan Woo a little more time. Woo had an MRI this week that came back clean, but he looks more likely to return to the rotation next week rather than this weekend.
The 25-year-old Hancock is a former first-round pick (2020) who is 3-3 this season at the major league level with a 5.24 ERA. He started the year in the rotation as a result of Woo's initial injury out of spring training. He's got a 2.17 ERA at Triple-A Tacoma.
As for Moore, they'll welcome him back for the first time since last Sunday. The 31-year-old is hitting .213 this season with a .325 on-base percentage. He has six home runs and offers the M's great versatility.
The Mariners play the White Sox at 6:40 p.m. PT on Thursday.
