Mariners Change Pitching Plans For Thursday, Make Series of Roster Moves

.@Mariners roster moves:



🔹 Dylan Moore, INF/OF, reinstated from Paternity List.

🔹 Emerson Hancock, RHP, recalled from Triple-A Tacoma.

🔹 Leo Rivas, INF, optioned to Triple-A Tacoma (post-game June 12).

🔹 Brett de Geus, RHP, optioned to Triple-A Tacoma (post-game June 12).