Seattle Mariners Claim Left-Handed Reliever Off Waivers From Milwaukee Brewers
The Seattle Mariners had seven players eligible for arbitration on Jan. 9. And while the team was trying to avoid heading to a judge with some of their best players, they also added to their 40-man roster.
The Mariners claimed left-handed reliever Tyler Jay off waivers from the Milwaukee Brewers. The move filled out the 40-man roster at capacity. Jay was the second reliever Seattle claimed in as many days after the club brought right-handed bullpen arm Hagen Danner off waivers from the Toronto Blue Jays.
Jay was drafted with the sixth overall pick in the 2015 draft by the Minnesota Twins out of Illinois. His decade in the minors was split with the Twins, Cincinnati Reds, New York Mets and Brewers organizations. He was tried out as a starter one year in the minor leagues in 2016 before settling into his role as a reliever.
Jay made his major league debut in 2024. He made three appearances with the Mets and had a 7.71 ERA with three strikeouts in 4.2 innings pitched. New York traded him to Milwaukee on July 21.
While with the Brewers, Jay made two more major league outings and didn't allow a run. He had a 0.00 ERA with three strikeouts in as many innings pitched. He ended up finishing 2024 with a 4.70 ERA with six strikeouts in 7.2 innings pitched.
Jay will get a look in Spring Training. There are roles available in the front end of the bullpen. He has the ability to go multiple innings, which could work in his favor when the team determines who will fill those spots.
