Seattle Mariners Closer Explains Delay in Bottom of Ninth Inning
Seattle Mariners closer Andres Munoz explained in a postgame interview with ROOT Sports on Tuesday that he felt dizzy on the mound in the bottom of the ninth inning of the M's 1-0 win over the Baltimore Orioles.
Munoz quickly recorded the first two outs of the inning before walking Gunnar Henderson on four pitches. After the walk, Munoz was visited on the mound by his teammates, who called for the trainer. Manager Dan Wilson and a trainer went out and brought Munoz some water, and what appeared to be something for hydration.
Munoz gave up a single to Adley Rutschman but retired Ryan Mountcastle to end the game via a ground ball to shortstop.
The save was the 28th of the season for Munoz, who has been one of the top closers in the majors this season. He's got an ERA of just 1.34 and made his second straight All-Star Game.
The Mariners moved to 67-53 and a season-high 14 games over .500 with the win. They are now just 0.5 games back of the Houston Astros in the American League West as they seek their first division crown since 2001.
Seattle scored its lone run in the top of the first inning on a single by Josh Naylor. He scored Randy Arozarena, who had singled and stole second.
George Kirby earned his eighth win of the season after tossing seven scoreless innings. Eduard Bazardo and Gabe Speier combined to work a scoreless eighth.
The two teams will play again on Wednesday afternoon with Logan Gilbert on the mound. First pitch is 3:35 p.m. PT.
