Seattle Mariners Infielder Dylan Moore Named American League Player of The Week
The Seattle Mariners have had an incredibly successful road trip two-thirds of the way through it.
The Mariners are set to conclude the road trip with a three-game series against the Boston Red Sox beginning at 3:45 p.m. PT on Tuesday.
Seattle won the prior two road series against the Cincinnati Reds and Toronto Blue Jays. And one of the team's best players during that stretch was recently recognized for his efforts.
Mariners utility man and Gold Glove winner Dylan Moore was named the American League Player of The Week on Monday. It was the first time in Moore's career he earned the weekly honor.
Moore had arguably the best stretch of his seven-year career through the first two series of the road trip. He played all six games and started five. He hit .385 (10-for-26) with six runs, a double, three home runs, five RBIs and three steals. He had a .407 on-base percentage and an OPS of 1.177. He hit the first lead-off homer of his career and two homers total in a game against the Reds on April 15. He had another lead-off homer against the Blue Jays on April 20.
Seattle went 4-1 in Moore's five starts.
Moore is the first Mariners player to win the weekly honor since Julio Rodriguez earned it Sept. 21 last season.
Moore is hitting .316 (18-for-57) this season with five homers, seven RBIs and five steals in 19 games.
Moore entered spring training this season penciled in as the starter at second base. Ryan Bliss ultimately won the job, but Moore has received extended playing time due to a left bicep tear that will keep Bliss out until at least August.
Moore's defense and speed were known strengths to his game. But his bat has been efficient, which has helped the Mariners to four consecutive series wins.
