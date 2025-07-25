Seattle Mariners Have One Less Competitor For Services of All-Star Third Baseman
The Seattle Mariners have one less competitor in the Eugenio Suarez sweepstakes.
MLB.com's Mark Feinsand broke news that the New York Yankees acquired Colorado Rockies third baseman Ryan McMahon. Rockies will receive pitching prospects Griffin Herring and Josh Grosz on Friday.
The Yankees were reportedly one of the teams, along with the Mariners, looking to acquire Suarez from the Arizona Diamondbacks.
McMahon was considered a backup option for teams looking to acquire third base help who were unable to land Suarez. Patrick Saunders of the Denver Post reported that Seattle had shown interest in McMahon.
McMahon has scored 42 runs in 100 games this season and has hit 15 doubles, a triple and 16 home runs with 35 RBIs. He's slashed .217/.314/.403 with a .717 OPS.
The Mariners acquired Suarez's Diamondbacks teammate, first baseman Josh Naylor, in return for minor league pitchers Brandyn Garcia and Ashton Izzi on Thursday.
After the trade, several insiders reported that Suarez was still a "top priority" for Seattle. The Chicago Cubs, Houston Astros and Cincinnati Reds have also been reported to have interest in him. MLB insider Jon Heyman speculated the Philadelphia Phillies could also emerge as a suitor for Suarez with Alec Bohm out with a rib injury.
The Mariners, on paper, have the most enticing package to offer Arizona. Seattle has a plethora of top 100 prospects and major league talent it could move in return for Suarez.
There's a flip side to the situation that, if the Mariners fail to get Suarez, there go-to backup option won't be available. Seattle has also been rumored to have interest in Los Angeles Angels third baseman Yoan Moncada.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
DAN WILSON, JULIO RODRIGUEZ DISCUSS TEAM'S BIG MOVE: Julio Rodriguez and Dan Wilson talked about the Mariners trading for Josh Naylor after the team's win against the Los Angeles Angels on Thursday. CLICK HERE
MARINERS MAKE GOOD DAY BETTER IN 4-2 WIN AGAINST ANGELS: The Mariners capped off an eventful Thursday with a win against their American League West rivals. CLICK HERE
ALL-STAR THIRD BASEMAN STILL TOP PRIORITY FOR MARINERS: The Seattle Mariners are still looking to trade for Eugenio Suarez despite acquiring first-baseman Josh Naylor. CLICK HERE
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @RefuseToLosePod. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.