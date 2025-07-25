Seattle Mariners Option Utility Player to Make Room For New Trade Acquisition
The Seattle Mariners newest trade acquisition has officially reported to the club.
Mariners PR announced on "X" that first baseman Josh Naylor, who the team acquired in a deal with the Arizona Diamondbacks on Thursday, reported to the club ahead of a game against the Los Angeles Angels on Friday.
In a corresponding move, Seattle optioned utility player Miles Mastrobuoni to the Triple-A Tacoma Rainiers.
Mastrobuoni was acquired by the Mariners in a trade with the Chicago Cubs on Jan. 14, 2025, in return for cash considerations.
Mastrobuoni has been used in a utility role this season and has recently received playing time as a late-game pinch-hitter.
Mastrobuoni has scored 19 runs in 71 games this season. He's hit three doubles and a home run with 12 RBIs and has stolen five bases. He's slashed .252/.327/.293 with a .620 OPS. He's played at least nine games at second base, third base, left field and right field this season.
Mastrobuoni has done well in his role with the team, but the Mariners have dept in the outfield and at first base with the addition of Naylor.
Luke Raley can play first base and the outfield, Donovan Solano can play first base and Dominic Canzone has played a solid right field for Seattle since being recalled from Triple-A. Dylan Moore, despite struggling at the plate this season (.201/.264/.374 slash line), is a Gold Glove-winning utility player that can also play the infield and outfield.
Naylor will make his debut for Seattle in a game against Los Angeles at 6:38 p.m. PT on Friday. Naylor will bat cleanup for the M's.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
MARINERS HAVE ONE LESS COMPETITOR FOR ALL-STAR THIRD BASEMAN: The New York Yankees, who were reported to have interest in Eugenio Suarez, pivoted and acquired third baseman Ryan McMahon from the Colorado Rockies. CLICK HERE
DAN WILSON, JULIO RODRIGUEZ DISCUSS TEAM'S BIG MOVE: Julio Rodriguez and Dan Wilson talked about the Mariners trading for Josh Naylor after the team's win against the Los Angeles Angels on Thursday. CLICK HERE
MARINERS MAKE GOOD DAY BETTER IN 4-2 WIN AGAINST ANGELS: The Mariners capped off an eventful Thursday with a win against their American League West rivals. CLICK HERE
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @RefuseToLosePod. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.