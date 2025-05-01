Seattle Mariners 'Considering a Lot of Different Things' with Regards to Roster Issues
SEATTLE — The Seattle Mariners' injury troubles continued to pile up during the team's recent five-game homestead against the Miami Marlins and Los Angeles Angels. Logan Gilbert landed on the 15-day injured list with a Grade 1 right elbow flexor strain, Dylan Moore was placed on the 10-day IL with right hip inflammation and Luke Raley will be out at least two months with a Grade 1 right oblique strain.
Those aforementioned players joined teammates Victor Robles, Ryan Bliss, George Kirby and Matt Brash on the IL.
The Mariners have had a next man up mentality that has paid off. The team is 18-12 with a two-game lead over the Houston Astros and Athletics on Thursday.
Seattle has managed to navigate through injuries well, and Brash and Kirby are expected to be activated off the IL soon. But the IL list is lengthy 30 games into the season. That's led to speculation the organization could look to the trade market to re-bolster the roster.
According to a top Mariners executive, the team is mulling over several different avenues
"Considering a lot of different things, obviously," Seattle general manager Justin Hollander said before a game against the Los Angeles Angels on Wednesday. "For now, the group will come together on the field and they will grind through it, make it work. Obviously, we're really beat up right now. But the league stops for no one. There's a game almost every day and no one's gonna feel sorry for us. So we'll do everything we can to give these guys the best chance. But we're beat up and we'll find a way to fight through it."
If Seattle keeps winning, then the need to bolster the roster in the trade market wouldn't be a pressing one. Robles is anticipated to return around the All-Star break and Raley could be back at a similar time.
But having more quality players on the team wouldn't be a bad thing. And if injuries persist, an aggressive approach at the trade deadline could preserve the Mariners' season.
