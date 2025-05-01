Seattle Mariners Win 7th Consecutive Series With 9-3 Win Over Los Angeles Angels
SEATTLE — A monster six-run seventh inning catapulted the Seattle Mariners to a 9-3 win over the Los Angeles Angels on Wednesday. The victory clinched the seventh consecutive series win for the Mariners and improved their overall season record to 18-12. They're 15-5 in their last 20 games.
"Really, (I liked) where we were getting the contributions from everybody," Seattle manager Dan Wilson said on the seventh inning in a postgame interview. "A couple of guys down at the bottom to set the table, and things kind of took off from there. And then the guys at the top continuing it. When you got that kind of momentum, that synergy going, you can break open the game in a situation like that. And we were able to do that."
The Mariners rally began with the game tied 3-3 in the bottom of the seventh. Seattle starting pitcher Emerson Hancock and Los Angeles starter Tyler Anderson were both pulled by that point.
Hancock had his second consecutive quality start. He struck out four in six innings, walked two and allowed three earned runs on nine hits (one home run). Hancock's let up three earned runs or less in three straight starts after he allowed six earned in 0.2 innings in his season debut against the Detroit Tigers on March 31.
"I think it's good, but also, it's just the job," Hancock said after the game. "It's what you have to just keep doing moving forward. Don't get too high, don't get too low. You take the good and the bad from this one and you move on."
The Mariners had six base hits in a row and seven batters reach base consecutively to start the bottom of the seventh. Leo Rivas and Samad Taylor both singled and moved into scoring position after a passed ball. J.P. Crawford brought them home with a single, Crawford scored on a Julio Rodriguez double and Cal Raleigh scored Rodriguez with a single.
Three plate appearances later, the Angels got their first two outs of the inning with the bases loaded and Seattle up 7-3. Rivas was brought up for his second at-bat of the inning and brought in the Mariners' final two runs of the frame with a single for the eventual final of 9-3. The M's had 11 plate appearances in the seventh.
Rivas finished the game 3-for-4 with a run and three RBIs and was one of four Seattle hitters (Crawford, Randy Arozarena, Donovan Solano) with multiple hits.
Rivas had an RBI single in the bottom of the second several at-bats after a solo Arozarena homer that put the Mariners up 2-1. Rivas' two early-game at-bats drew audible frustration from Anderson.
"I feel like for me, (it's just) see my pitches, hit it," Rivas said after the game. "If he (doesn't) throw it there, just take it. I feel like, for me, he's got to throw three strikes no matter what. I just wait for my pitch."
Los Angeles catcher Logan O'Hoppe hit an RBI single in the top of the first inning to give his team a 1-0 lead. It was the Angels only advantage of the game. Jorge Soler hit a solo homer in the top of the third to tie the game 2-2. Raleigh scored after he stole third on an O'Hoppe throwing error to put Seattle back up 3-2 in the bottom of the third. Zach Neto tied the game at 3-3 after he grounded into a force out in the top of the fourth that scored Gustavo Campero. The two teams remained knotted until the Mariners' eventual seventh-inning rally.
Seattle's win Wednesday gave the club three straight series wins over American League West opponents. The Mariners are two games ahead of the Houston Astros and Texas Rangers in the division.
Seattle will have an off-day Thursday and will take on the Texas Rangers in the first of a six-game road trip at 5:05 p.m. PT on Friday in Arlington, Texas. Bryan Woo will start for the Mariners against a to-be-determined Rangers pitcher.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
MARINERS OUTFIELDER LUKE RALEY OUT FOR EXTENDED PERIOD WITH SIGNIFICANT INJURY: Luke Raley will be out at least two months after suffering an oblique strain in batting practice. CLICK HERE
SEATTLE MARINERS ALL-STAR PITCHER TAKES LATEST STEP IN RECOVERY: George Kirby is on the cusp of a rehab assignment after a well-reviewed live bullpen session. CLICK HERE
JORGE POLANCO LIFTS SEATTLE MARINERS TO 5-3 WIN OVER LOS ANGELES ANGELS: The Mariners designated hitter had his second multi-homer performance in three games against the team's American League West rivals. CLICK HERE
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @RefuseToLosePod. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.