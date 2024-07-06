Seattle Mariners Continue to Extend Epic "City Connect" Winning Streak
The Seattle Mariners beat the Toronto Blue Jays 2-1 on Friday night to move to 49-41 on the season. Through 90 games, the Mariners lead the Houston Astros by 2.0 games in the American League West.
The game on Friday was another slog offensively, as the M's were only able to cash in a Luke Raley two-run double in the third inning. But the team got enough pitching from Luis Castillo, Austin Voth, Ryne Stanek and Andres Munoz to keep the Blue Jays at bay.
The M's also continued an incredible streak, as they are now 8-0 in their "City Connect" uniforms this season.
Per @MLB:
The @Mariners are 8-0 in their City Connect uniforms.
They are on pace to never lose while wearing them.
The City Connect uniforms are worn around baseball each Friday night, with the home teams wearing them on those nights. The Mariners debuted their version of the uniforms back in 2023 to generally solid acclaim that will only keep growing if the M's keep winning.
Seattle has now won two straight games after dropping the previous four. They have seen a 10.0 game lead in the division erode to just two over the last three weeks.
They'll be back in action on Saturday afternoon against the Blue Jays at T-Mobile Park. First pitch is set for 1:10 p.m. PT as Emerson Hancock takes the ball against Yariel Rodriguez.
Hancock is starting in place of the injured Bryan Woo. He's 3-3 with a 4.79 ERA in eight starts. Rodriguez is 0-3 with a 4.63.
