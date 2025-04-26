Seattle Mariners Continue to Lead Baseball in Impressive Category Despite Loss on Friday
Friday night was certainly a gut punch for the Seattle Mariners.
The team lost the opener of a five-game homestand against the Miami Marlins 8-4 and saw ace starter Logan Gilbert exit the game after 3.0 innings with "right forearm tightness."
Forearm tightness is never good for a pitcher, but the M's will learn more after imaging this weekend.
The loss drops the Mariners to 14-12 on the season and 1.0 game back of the Texas Rangers in the American League West.
If you're looking for silver linings in this one, there isn't much to choose from. Dylan Moore stayed hot offensively with his sixth homer of the season and Jorge Polanco hit his fifth.
Julio Rodriguez drew a walk, which gives the M's 112 for the season. That is the most in baseball, according to Mariners PR.
The Mariners are not known as a great hitting team, though they do appear in the Top 10 of several categories through the first month of the season. If you're not going to be great at hitting your way into scoring chances, then walking is a valuable skill to have. So far, the M's have executed their mantra of "control the zone" extremely well.
The Mariners will be back in action on Saturday night when they host the Marlins again at 6:40 p.m. PT. Luis M. Castillo will earn the start for the Mariners against Connor Gillispie.
Castillo is 2-2 with a 4.44 ERA, struggling his last two times out. Gillispie is 0-2 with a 6.75.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
NEW PODCAST IS OUT! Brady is back for another episode of "Refuse to Lose," talking about the series win in Boston, a milestone for Julio Rodriguez, the offensive resurgence and much more, including Dylan Moore's new approach at the plate. Curtis Rogers, the pre and postgame show host on Seattle Sports 710 stops by. CLICK HERE:
RANDY's ROLLIN: Randy Arozarena, who got his first off day of the season on Friday, has accomplished some personal history over the first month of the season. CLICK HERE:
WS BOUND? Buster Olney of ESPN certainly had fans excited when he mentioned Mariners and World Series in the same sentence. CLICK HERE: