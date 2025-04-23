Seattle Mariners Continue to Pace the Major Leagues in Painful Category
If there's one thing the Seattle Mariners have done exceptionally well over the last few seasons, it's get hit by pitches.
And they're doing it again in 2025.
The following note was put out by Mariners PR before Tuesday's game against the Boston Red Sox:
Seattle has led the AL in HBP in each of the last 3 seasons (2022-24) and lead the Majors in the past 2 seasons (2023-24).
Well, after Randy Arozarena and Luke Raley were hit by pitches from Brayan Bello on Tuesday, the M's have now been plunked 16 times this year, tied with the Minnesota Twins atop baseball. Raley has been hit four times this season.
Of course, a lot of the M's prowess in this area was derived from the presence of Ty France, who was a ball magnent since arriving in Seattle during the 2020 season.
France led baseball in hit-by-pitches in 2021 (27) and 2023 (34). He was hit 11 times before being designated for assignment last season.
The Mariners enter play on Wednesday at 12-11 overall and winners of nine of their last 13 games. They trail the Texas Rangers by 2.0 games in the American League West race.
Seattle will be back in action on Wednesday against the Red Sox at Fenway Park. First pitch is set for 3:45 p.m. PT as right-hander Emerson Hancock (SEA) pitches against lefty Sean Newcomb (BOS).
Hancock has made two starts for Seattle this season, going 0-1 with a 12.71 ERA. Newcomb is 0-2 with a 3.63 for Boston.
