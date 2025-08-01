Seattle Mariners Could See Key Contributor Return From Injury Earlier Than Expected
Speaking before Thursday's series opener with the Texas Rangers, Seattle Mariners president of baseball operations Jerry Dipoto provided some excellent news on Victor Robles and his potential return to the field, saying that he could be back on the major league roster earlier in September than originally thought.
The following transcript comes from Seattle Sports 710:
"...in the last two days we were informed that if all goes well, Vic has the potential of getting on our roster at some point in September, maybe more early than late.
“Obviously we don’t have the ability to get through any setback, there’s not enough time left on the calendar. But right now he’s working his tail off. It’s trending in the right direction.”
This is obviously great news for the Mariners, who have missed Robles at the top of the order, and on the bases. He's been out since early April with a fracture in his left shoulder. We have seen videos of him swinging on the field in just the last few days, which is a major step. The ROOT Sports telecast reported that he was practicing modified diving on Thursday, presumably as a way to test range of motion.
While it's hard to count on anything from Robles at this point, his return would be a welcome one for a roster that needs another right-handed hitting option in the outfield. In a perfect world, he would be able to platoon with Dominic Canzone or Luke Raley in right field.
Robles was hitting .273 in the early going for Seattle.He stole 30 bases in 77 games last season and is a spark plug at the top of the lineup. The M's have utilized J.P. Crawford in the leadoff spot in his absence for most of the year, but Randy Arozarena assumed the leadoff spot in Thursday's 6-0 win.
The Mariners are 58-52 and in sole possession of the third and final wild card spot.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
NEW PODCAST IS HERE: Brady is back on a Friday, recapping the trade deadline, giving credit to Jerry Dipoto for his work at the deadline and he discusses which Mariners are now under pressure over the last two months. CLICK HERE:
MAKING ROOM: The Mariners acquired Caleb Ferguson from the Pirates and moved on from a previously valuable reliever to get the deal done. CLICK HERE:
EPIC HISTORY: Randy Arozarena is doing things at the plate rarely seen by an M's player, and he's also doing things hardly ever seen by a Cuban-born player. CLICK HERE:
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @RefuseToLosePod. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.