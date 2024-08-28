Seattle Mariners Currently Leading American League in This Impressive Category
The Seattle Mariners stole two more bases on Tuesday night in a 3-2 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays, continuing a trend under new manager Dan Wilson. Victor Robles stole both second and third base, which gave him 20 for the season between the Nationals and Mariners.
Now, Dylan Moore did get caught stealing as well, but the M's have generally run with great effectiveness this season, even under manager Scott Servais, who was fired last week.
The following note came from the Mariners game notes on Tuesday night:
The @Mariners own the highest stolen base success rate (82.3%) in the American League this season, going 107-for-130 in attempts.
After the two-for-three night on the basepaths on Tuesday. the M's are still in first at 82 percent. The Blue Jays are next in line at 81.6 percent.
The stolen base can be a key weapon for the Mariners moving forward. As they struggle to get the "big hit," creating scoring opportunities is huge for them. The more they can put the game in motion, the likely better off they will be.
The M's enter play on Wednesday at 67-66 on the season. They are still 3.5 games behind the Houston Astros in the American League West with 29 games to play. They are also 5.5 games behind the Minnesota Twins for the third and final wild card spot in the AL.
The M's will take on the Rays again on Wednesday afternoon with first pitch coming at 1:10 p.m. PT. Drew Rasmussen will start for Tampa Bay while the Mariners will counter with Luis Castillo.
