Seattle Mariners Designate Veteran Pitcher JT Chargois For Assignment
The Seattle Mariners made their first major league acquisition of the offseason on Tuesday. And it was someone the organization is familiar with.
The Mariners traded for first baseman Austin Shenton of the Tampa Bay Rays in return for cash considerations. Shenton was originally drafted in the fifth round of the 2019 draft out of Florida International by the M's but didn't advance past the Double-A level in his three years with the organization.
Seattle traded Shenton to Tampa Bay on July 29, 2021, as part of a package that netted the Mariners Diego Castillo.
The other player involved in the trade package Seattle sent to the Rays was reliever JT Chargois.
In an ironic twist of fate, Chargois' second stint with the Mariners ended very similarly to the first one — with a trade involving Shenton and Tampa Bay.
Chargois was designated for assignment by Seattle on Tuesday to make room for Shenton on the 40-man roster.
The Mariners traded for Chargois at the trade deadline this past July 30, giving up minor league hurler Will Schomberg.
In 21 appearances with Seattle in 2024, Chargois had a 2.75 ERA with 18 strikeouts in 19.2 innings pitched. In a game against the Texas Rangers on Sept. 13, Chargois pitched an inning and struck out the side in order. It was just the second time in his career he accomplished that feat and the first time in five seasons at that point.
Chargois was one of five Mariners relievers up for arbitration for 2025 and was estimated to earn the second-most among that group ($2.32 million acccdng to Spotrac).
Chargois being DFA'd indicates that Seattle was most likely planning on non-tendering him.
Chargois is still a valuable sinker/slider pitcher who threw some valuable innings for the Mariners down the stretch in 2024. Maybe the team can look to bringing him back on a cheaper contract. If not, He'll likely find work with another team looking for a veteran reliever.
