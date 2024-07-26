Seattle Mariners Division Rival Going After Top Starters According to Reports
The Seattle Mariners have already made a big splash ahead the trade deadline by acquiring Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Randy Arozarena on Thursday. The move will help the Mariners lift their struggling offense down the stretch in the race for the American League West.
The Houston Astros lead Seattle by 1.0 game in the AL West entering play on Friday, and they might be making some moves of their own to grow that lead.
The Astros have been ravaged with injuries to their pitching staff this season. They have seven starting pitchers and several more relievers either on the injured list or listed day-to-day, according to ESPN. Starting pitching is clearly a need and Houston is rumored to be pursuing some arms.
Two starters that Houston is rumored to be interested in both reside in Chicago.
Per on an article on CBS Sports published on Friday, the Astros are possible candidates to trade for Chicago White Sox starter Erick Fedde, per Russell Dorsey of Yahoo Sports. Fedde just so happens to be starting against the Mariners on Saturday.
Fedde this season has a 2.98 ERA in 20 starts this season with a 3.25 strikeout-to-walk ratio. Houston's main competition to acquire Fedde is the St. Louis Cardinals, per the same report.
Another potential target for the Astros operates just 11 miles north of Fedde in the Windy City.
In a report from the Athletic's Ken Rosenthal, Chandler Rome and Patrick Mooney on Thursday — Houston are among the teams interested in acquiring Chicago Cubs veteran starter Jameson Taillon.
Taillon, an eight-year major leaguer, has a 2.96 ERA this year with 78 strikeouts in 100.1 innings pitched. Per the same report, the Astros are trying to offload reliever Rafael Montero and his three-year, $34.5 million contract.
The Astros and Seattle are locked in with each other in the AL West title race. Houston needs arms, the Mariners need bats. Seattle got a bat. With four days left until the trade deadline — the pressure is now on the Astros to add some pitching.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
MARINERS ACQUIRE AROZARENA: The Seattle Mariners reportedly agreed to a deal to acquire outfielder Randy Arozarena from the Tampa Bay Rays on Thursday night, according to multiple reports. CLICK HERE
MARINERS "AGGRESSIVE" IN TRYING TO ACQUIRE ALL-STAR: The Seattle Mariners reportedly have been aggressive trying to trade for Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. ahead of the deadline. CLICK HERE
MARINERS PROVIDE UPDATE ON INJURED PLAYERS: The Seattle Mariners' starting shortstop JP Crawford will be out 4-6 weeks with a pinky fracture and starting center fielder Julio Rodriguez will be reevaluated after his stint on the 10-day injured list. CLICK HERE
