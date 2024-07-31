Seattle Mariners Division Rival Gets Tough Injury Break Which Will Benefit M's
You never like to see players get hurt in any capacity, but there's no doubt that this latest injury news can benefit the Seattle Mariners down the stretch as they continue their quest to win the American League West for the first time since 2001.
Texas Rangers young star Evan Carter is unlikely to play again in 2024, per a report from Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News and that could go a long way towards weakening a Rangers team that is chasing the Mariners and Astros in the American League West race.
Per Grant's report after a conversation with GM Chris Young:
“His back continues to give him a little bit of trouble when he ramps up his hitting progression,” Young said. “We’ve seen multiple specialists in the past week and determined that he is going to need a more lengthy time period to rest his back without rotational activities. So, I’m not overly optimistic that we’re going to see Evan again in the regular season. It’s just going to take some time and we want to protect him. He is a huge part of our future.”
The young Carter has been a big loss for the defending champions for most of the year, having played just 45 games, but they were hoping he'd come back to spark the offense late.
In addition to him, the Rangers have also missed Josh Jung for nearly all of the year and they saw Mitch Garver leave in free agency, which has whittled away at the offense even further.
However, Jung just returned and Jacob deGrom and Tyler Mahle are due back at some point before the end of the year, so the optimism had returned for Texas. This Carter news dampens it.
The 21-year-old Carter has had a tough year in addition to the injuries. He's hitting only .188 with five homers and 15 RBI. He was a huge part of the Rangers' World Series run a season ago, hitting .300 in the playoffs with one homer, six RBI and three stolen bases.
The Mariners will enter play on Wednesday at 57-52 while the Astros are XX and the Rangers are 52-56. Texas is 4.5 back in the division.
