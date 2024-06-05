Mariners Do Something Not Done For Nearly Last Decade of Team History on Tuesday
The Seattle Mariners beat the Oakland Athletics on Tuesday night, 4-3, thanks in part to an offensive performance not seen in nearly the last decade of franchise history.
In a three-run third inning, the M's racked up four doubles, which is something they haven't done in an inning since 2015.
Per @MarinersPR on social media:
The @Mariners have 4 doubles (J.P. Crawford, Josh Rojas, Ty France, Luke Raley) in an inning for the first time since Sept. 4, 2015, also in the 3rd inning at Oakland.
Ironically enough, Tuesday's performance shares some interesting symmetry with that 2015 performance, according to Alex Mayer of the team's PR department:
The @Mariners last two 4+ double innings
6/4/24: Top 3rd at OAK, double #1 by SS batting leadoff, double #2 by 3B batting 2nd, double #3 by 1B.
9/4/15: Top 3rd at OAK, double #1 by SS batting leadoff, double #2 by 3B batting 2nd, double #3 by 1B.
The Mariners have now won eight of their last nine games and lead the Texas Rangers by 5.5 games in the American League West. Seattle is 35-27, which is a season-high eight games over .500.
The M's had 10 total hits in the win on Tuesday with seven starters registering a knock in the contest.
The two teams will play again on Wednesday night with first pitch coming at 6:40 p.m. PT. Logan Gilbert will be on the mound for Seattle while Joey Estes pitches for the A's.
Gilbert is 3-3 with a 3.29 ERA while Estes is 1-1 with a 6.10 ERA.
