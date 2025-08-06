Seattle Mariners Do Something on Bases Rarely Seen in Last 25 Years of Team History
SEATTLE — The Seattle Mariners offense continued to roll in an 8-3 win against the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday.
The bats and pitching took center stage in the Mariners victory as right fielder Dominic Canzone, third baseman Eugenio Suarez and first baseman Josh Naylor all hit home runs.
Seattle starting pitcher Bryan Woo allowed one earned run on two hits (one home run) and struck out nine batters in seven innings pitched.
The team's aggressiveness on the base paths was also a notable takeaway from Tuesday's victory.
The Mariners stole four bases in the bottom of the sixth. Naylor had two steals, Suarez had one and J.P. Crawford had another. Naylor and Suarez's steals put both in scoring position. They were brought home with an RBI single from Jorge Polanco.
According to postgame notes shared by Mariners PR, it's just the third time in franchise history the team has had four stolen bases in one inning.
The last time Seattle swiped four bags in a single frame was also against the White Sox on June 6, 2004. The time before that was against the Boston Red Sox on July 31, 2000.
The Mariners have been one of the most aggressive teams in baseball this season, and it's been paying dividends.
Entering Wednesday, Seattle was fourth in the majors and second in the American League in steals (115). The M's are one five teams in baseball to have more than 100 swiped bags on the year.
Mariners outfielders Julio Rodriguez and Randy Arozarena both have over 20 steals this season. Utility player Dylan Moore and catcher Cal Raleigh also have double-digit steals and Naylor has eight in 11 games since Seattle traded for him.
