Seattle Mariners Offense Remains Hot in 8-3 Win Against Chicago White Sox
SEATTLE — The Seattle Mariners' bats continued to stay hot in an 8-3 win against the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday at T-Mobile Park.
The Mariners hit three homers, two for multiple runs, to improve to 61-53 on the season. The M's remained three games behind the Houston Astros for first place in the American League West and took a one-game lead over the New York Yankees for the second AL Wild Card spot.
A home run from one of the Mariners' coveted trade acquisitions put the team in front for good Tuesday.
In the bottom of the fourth, Seattle third baseman Eugenio Suarez hit a two-run homer to left field — his first home run since being reacquired by the club — to put the Mariners in front 3-1.
"It feels great (to lift the trident again)," Suarez said in a postgame interview. "I feel so happy to contribute to my team with that home run right there and give us the lead. ... That was fun. That was really fun. Good feeling. For me, most important is help the team win games. That (means) a lot to me."
The two AL foes were knotted 1-1 before Suarez's homer. The two runs came via respective solo home runs from Chicago first baseman Lenyn Sosa in the top of the first and Seattle right fielder Dominic Canzone in the bottom of the second.
Sosa's home run was the only blemish on an otherwise great night for Mariners starting pitcher Bryan Woo.
The 2025 All-Star hunkered down after Sosa's homer. He struck out nine and allowed the one earned run on two hits in seven innings pitched. His nine fanned batters tied a single-game career high. It was his 22nd start of the season, which matched a single-season career-best. He retired the last 16 batters he faced consecutively.
"I feel like I've been trying to preach it all year — just consistency," Woo said in a postgame interview. "Keeping things as simple as I can. Keeping the routine consistent throughout the week and that breeds into consistent starts. That's what I've been most focused on, so definitely happy about it."
Woo's quality start kept the White Sox at bay while Seattle continued to add on.
Designated hitter Jorge Polanco hit a two-RBI single in the bottom of the sixth to bring home Suarez and first baseman Josh Naylor.
Suarez and Naylor got on second and third base, respectively, after a double steal.
Naylor stole second before Suarez got on base, which gave the former two for the inning and 19 this season.
Polanco scored three hitters later on a groundout hit by second baseman Cole Young. That play gave the Mariners a 6-1 lead through six.
Naylor gave himself a much less stressful trip around the bases in the bottom of the seventh and hit a two-run homer to right field to bolster Seattle's advantage to 8-1.
"The at-bats he's gonna put up for us as we go forward are gonna be impressive," M's manager Dan Wilson said in a postgame interview. "A couple of the defensive plays tonight were equally impressive. What he does on the bases — he's just a really smart player. He picks his spots, but he picks them very wisely. He's really shown us a ton since he's gotten here and it's great to see he's a leader. A guy that really has been big for us."
Chicago hit two respective solo home runs in the top of the ninth for the eventual final of 8-3.
The Mariners will try and guarantee a second consecutive series win in Game 2 of the set against the White Sox at 6:40 p.m. PT on Wednesday. George Kirby will start for Seattle and Jonathan Cannon will start for Chicago.
