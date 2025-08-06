Seattle Mariners Infielder Could Begin Rehab Assignment in September
SEATTLE — One of the Seattle Mariners starting players from Opening Day could make a shocking return from an injury thought to be season-ending.
Second baseman Ryan Bliss began the season as the team's starter at the position after winning a spring training competition against Leo Rivas, Dylan Moore and the club's current starting second baseman, Cole Young.
Bliss has been on the injured list since April 9 due to a left biceps tear. He suffered that injury during a game against the Houston Astros on April 8. He tore his biceps early in the game but played through the entirety of the contest.
Bliss' original diagnosis made it a very real possibility he could miss the entire season.
The former second-round draft pick has been ahead of schedule and resumed baseball activities recently. He's been with the team at T-Mobile Park working on fielding and base running drills.
Before Seattle's game against the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday, general manager Justin Hollander said it's "very possible" Bliss could begin a rehab assignment as soon as early September.
"(That's) ahead of schedule. He's doing great," Hollander said Tuesday. "That is looking more and more likely by the day that Ryan could start a rehab assignment once we get into September."
Bliss scored once in 11 games before his injury. He hit one double and one home run with three RBIs, stole two bases and slashed .200/.282/.314 with a .596 OPS.
It's uncertain how Bliss could fit in the current roster due to Young being the starter at second base. Bliss could be a platoon option against left-handed pitchers or be used as a pinch-runner.
