Seattle Mariners Outfielder to Begin Rehab Assignment Next Week
SEATTLE — One of the Seattle Mariners' most dynamic players is nearing a return after a lengthy layoff.
Per Mariners general manager Justin Hollander, outfielder Victor Robles will begin a rehab assignment Aug. 12, likely with the Triple-A Tacoma Rainiers. He's been on the injured list since April 7 due to a left shoulder fracture.
Robles suffered the injury making a leaping catch against the foul net during a game against the San Francisco Giants on Aug. 6. He left the game after the play.
According to Hollander, the plan will be for Robles to receive 40-to-50 at-bats while on his assignment.
"Way ahead of schedule where I had anticipated," Hollander said in a pregame news scrum Tuesday. " ... Really excited to get Vic back out there running around. He's worked his butt off to get to this point and endured a lot."
Robles had scored three runs in 10 games before going down with his injury. He hit three doubles with three RBIs and stole three bases. He slashed .273/.283/.341 with a .624 OPS.
Robles was one of the best stories for Seattle in 2024. He signed with the team June 4, 2024, three days after being released by the Washington Nationals. He spent his entire career with Washington to that point and won a World Series with the organization in 2019.
Robles won the Mariners' lead-off hitter role and filled in at center field during Julio Rodriguez's near-month long stint on the IL last season. He scored 41 times in 77 games and hit 20 doubles and four home runs with 26 RBIs in 2024. He had 30 stolen bases and slashed .328/.393/.467 with an .860 OPS. He signed a two-year, $9.75 million contract extension in 2024 with a $9 million club option for 2027.
"When you're starting to get your guys back, it's a really good feeling," Mariners manager Dan Wilson said in a pregame interview Thursday. "I know, in Vic's case, he's been at it for a long time here trying to get back healthy as quickly as possible. He's done a really nice job of getting himself to this point. Now it's the baseball aspects of everything."
