Seattle Mariners Drop 3rd of Last 4 Series With 3-2 Loss to Baltimore Orioles
SEATTLE — The Seattle Mariners, facing a one-run deficit, had four runners reach base in the final four innings. In a perfect encapsulation of the team's current homestand, the Mariners failed to take advantage of those opportunities and lost 3-2 to the Baltimore Orioles on Wednesday at T-Mobile Park. It was Seattle's third series loss out of its last four and dropped the club to 32-28 on the season. The Houston Astros lead in the American League West remained at half a game after the contest.
"Offensively, I thought (Orioles starting pitcher Cade Povich) did a pretty good job moving around and using his fastball at the top of the zone," Mariners manager Dan Wilson said in a postgame interview. "Able to get a couple runs off of him. ... I credit our guys again. They fought until the very end, some great at-bats to get on-base and put a little traffic there in the eighth and ninth. Just not able to get them home."
Seattle was able to keep the Baltimore offense in check for most of the game due to another stellar showing from starting pitcher Emerson Hancock.
The third-year starter went 5.2 innings for the Mariners. He struck out six, walked two and allowed one earned run on two hits (one home run). He struck out the side in the top of the fourth, which accounted for his third, fourth and fifth fanned batters of the game. He threw first-pitch strikes to 11 of the first 14 batters he faced.
"That's what we believe in here," Emerson said after the game. "We believe in throwing a lot of strikes and especially getting ahead. And it helps a ton. Not every game do you get a lot of first-pitch strikes, or maybe they get a couple hits now and there, and it's just about trusting it. Time and time again, how many times can you stay aggressive and get that first pitch. And not only be able to do it with one pitch, but many different pitches and do it throughout the game. It's good. You got to stay aggressive, you got to throw a lot of strikes."
The Mariners and Orioles went through the top of the fourth with neither side crossing home plate. Randy Arozarena ended the drought and brought home Cal Raleigh in the bottom of the fourth with an RBI sacrifice fly.
Baltimore tied the game a half-inning later. Catcher Adley Rutschman hit a two-out, solo home run to right field in the top of the sixth to knot the game 1-1. It was the final batter Hancock faced.
Raleigh pulled Seattle back in front in the home half of the sixth with an RBI single that scored Ben Williamson. Raleigh also moved J.P. Crawford to third, but was thrown out himself trying to stretch the single into a double. Raleigh was one-of-two batters to have multiple hits for the Mariners. He went 2-for-4 with a run, an RBI and a double.
Seattle's other multi-hit performer, Julio Rodriguez, hit a fielder's choice after Raleigh's that looked like it moved Crawford home. Crawford was called safe, but the Orioles challenged of the play. The call was overturned after replay showed Crawford was tagged out by Rutschman just before the former's foot touched home plate.
The Mariners still led 2-1 through six even after the successful challenge, but that one run taken off the board came back to haunt Seattle.
In the top of the seventh with one out and runners on first and second, Heston Kjerstad hit a two-run triple that brought home Ramon Urias and Coby Mayo and pulled Baltimore in front by the eventual final of 3-2.
The Mariners got a runner on first in the bottom of the eighth with two outs, but left him stranded. Seattle got another two on with one out in the bottom of ninth. Leody Taveras popped out and a fly ball hit hard by Rowdy Tellez to center field (100 mph) died on the warning track to end the game. The Mariners finished 2-for-6 with runners in scoring position and stranded five.
"We put up some good at-bats and found some barrels late," Wilson said. "Just weren't able to cash in. This is a group (that will) keep fighting. And we'll find a way and we'll continue to keep that traffic coming and find ways to bust it open."
Seattle will look to close out its second consecutive losing homestand on a strong note and snap Baltimore's five-game win streak in the series finale at 12:40 p.m. PT on Thursday. Bryan Woo will start for the Mariners and Zach Eflin will start for the Orioles.
