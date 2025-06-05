Seattle Mariners Place Struggling Reliever on Injured List With Concerning Ailment
SEATTLE — The Seattle Mariners made a roster move Wednesday that could potentially mean a season-threatening ailment for one of their go-to relievers.
Right-handed pitcher Collin Snider was placed on the 15-day injured list due to a right forearm flexor strain. Fellow righty Casey Legumina was recalled from the Triple-A Tacoma Rainiers in a corresponding move.
Legumina was with the team for drills before a game against the Baltimore Orioles on Wednesday.
Snider's last three outings have been varying levels of bad, which could have either contributed or been due to his injury. Snider pitched the 10th inning against the Washington Nationals on May 29 coming off four days of rest. He allowed seven runs (five earned) on four hits (one home run) in a third of an inning.
He threw two innings in another extra-inning showdown against the Minnesota Twins on May 31. He struck out one, walked one and allowed one hit and no runs. The 29-year-old's most recent outing was a 5-1 loss to the Orioles on Tuesday. He allowed two earned runs on two hits that outing.
Snider has a 5.47 ERA this season with 24 strikeouts in 26.1 innings pitched across 24 appearances. Before his outing against the Nationals, he had a 3.52 ERA.
Snider, who's in the middle of his fourth season in the major leagues, had his best season his first year with Seattle in 2024. He posted a 1.94 ERA and fanned 47 batters in 41.2 innings pitched across 42 appearances that season. The Mariners claimed him off waivers from the Arizona Diamondbacks on Feb. 6, 2024.
Snider's injury makes Seattle's bullpen significantly thinner. With Mariners relievers Trent Thornton and Tayler Saucedo out with injuries, the club will have to carefully navigate their bullpen in the coming days.
