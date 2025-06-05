Seattle Mariners Manager Discusses Interesting Lineup Decision Wednesday
SEATTLE — The Seattle Mariners have placed a lot of value on the versatility of their roster this season — both publicly and internally. And the Mariners will use that versatility in Game 2 of a three-game series against the Baltimore Orioles at 6:40 p.m. PT on Wednesday. Gold Glove-winning utility player Dylan Moore will get the nod in right field for Seattle over switch-hitter Leody Taveras against left-handed Baltimore starter Cade Povich.
The switch-hitting ability provided by Taveras allows him to remain in the lineup across the whole game, but Moore's ability against lefties has been well-documented this season. Entering Wednesday, Moore has hit .283 with five home runs and eight RBIs in 56 plate appearances against left-handed pitchers. Taveras has hit .296 with a double and three RBIs in 29 plate appearances against lefties.
"I think (Moore) handles lefties very, very well. And we've known that," Mariners manager Dan Wilson said in a pregame interview Wednesday. "Leody swings the bat well from the right side, too. But, obviously, trying to get as many (at-bats) for guys and keep them fresh. And today's a chance for (Moore) to get in there. As we know, (Moore) plays everywhere and a chance for him tonight in right field facing a left-handed pitcher."
Taveras has been Seattle's starter at right field since the team claimed him off waivers from the Texas Rangers on May 6. In 24 games with the Mariners, he's scored six runs and has hit three doubles and two homers with eight RBIs in 24 games. He's slashed .188/.214/.300 with a .514 OPS while with Seattle.
Moore has scored 21 runs and has hit four doubles and eight home runs with 16 RBIs in 45 games. He's slashed .264/.322/.481 with an .803 OPS.
