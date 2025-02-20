Seattle Mariners Embracing the Past as Several Team Legends Come to Spring Training
Some fans think that the Seattle Mariners lean too much into the "nostalgia" factor. Fans are a bit tired of hearing about the 1995 Mariners, or the 2001 Mariners, and they want the organization to create new memories.
That's fair.
But it's also, admittedly, nice to see the organization welcome back franchise legends with open arms at spring training.
Under new manager Dan Wilson and new hitting leader Edgar Martinez, the M's have already had appearances at camp by Ichiro, Jay Buhner, Alvin Davis and Mike Cameron.
That report and information came from Daniel Kramer of MLB.com.
It should be noted that it's not like the franchise icons were not welcome under previous manager Scott Servais, as Ichiro has been a constant at spring training for years, but it is always fun to see the past connect with the present.
If the Mariners are going to lean into the "glory days," then certainly the players that made up the glory days have something to offer.
And the Mariners can use as many positive voices as possible as they look to come back from a disappointing 2024 season that saw them go 85-77 and miss the playoffs by one game. Seattle has, arguably, the best pitching staff in the American League and can't afford to miss another opportunity.
The M's will open up Cactus League play on Friday afternoon against the San Diego Padres and Mariners on SI will have live coverage from the Peoria Sports Complex.
The regular season begins on March 27.
