Seattle Mariners Expected to Have Similar Record in 2025 as 2024, Per FanDuel
The upcoming might be one of the most crucial ones in recent memory for the Seattle Mariners.
Despite boasting what was arguably the best starting pitching rotation in all of baseball, the Mariners missed the playoffs by one game and blew a 10-game lead in the American League West. It was the 22nd time in 23 years Seattle missed the postseason and the third time in fourth years it was eliminated in the final week of the season.
Despite the club's struggles, Mariners President of Baseball Operations Jerry Dipoto quietly earned a one-year extension during 2024 that will keep him in his current role through 2025.
Due to self-imposed financial restraints by the organization and a free agency that's had several unexpected developments, Seattle has signed or acquired just one player who's likely to be an every-day starter at a position of need: 37 year-old Donovan Solano. The Mariners agreed to a one-year, $3.5 million deal with the veteran infielder.
Seattle's lack of major league transactions hasn't gone unnoticed by fans, who have expressed their frustration throughout the offseason.
The lack of moves hasn't gone unnoticed by sportsbooks, either.
Popular sports betting website FanDuel has released the betting lines for win totals for the 2025 season. And the site has the over/under for the Mariners at 84.5 wins.
This predicted win total falls in line with recent Seattle records. The team finished 85-77 in 2024, 88-74 in 2023 and 90-72 in both 2022 and 2021.
The site also has the Mariners with the 13th-best odds at winning the World Series at +3,000. FanDuel has the Minnesota Twins and Detroit Tigers with the same odds to win a championship in 2025.
The odds can change based on what Seattle does before Opening Day on March 27. But for now, it seems like the betting odds are on the Mariners maintaining the form that has frustrated fans the last several years.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
OPINION: MARINERS NEED TO TAKE ADVANTAGE OF SURPRISING OFFSEASON: The offseason has played out in a surprising but advantageous way for the Seattle Mariners; Now they need to take advantage. CLICK HERE
TOP MARINERS INTERNATIONAL SIGNING YORGER BAUTISTA SHARES MESSAGE WITH FANS: One of the top players in the 2025 international signing window introduced himself to fans via a post on "X." CLICK HERE
VIDEO SHOWS SEATTLE MARINERS PITCHER PUTTING IN OFFSEASON WORK: Video showed the 2023 All-Star throwing a bullpen at Cressey Sports Performance weeks before Spring Training begins. CLICK HERE
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @wdevradiobrady. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.