Mariners Face Interesting Deadline with Former Big League Reliever
The Seattle Mariners have 48 hours to promote veteran reliever Joey Krehbiel to the major league roster or lose him.
Per Ari Alexander on social media:
Source: RHP Joey Krehbiel exercised his Assignment Clause today with the Mariners.
Krehbiel has a 3.74 ERA and a very strong 1.04 WHIP & 5 saves for Triple-A Tacoma in the hitter-friendly PCL.
He has a career 3.65 MLB ERA in 74 innings.
Alexander also added more information on what the "assignment clause" means and what's coming:
Mariners then have 48 hours to either add him to the 40-man roster, or trade him to a team that shows interest. If a team says they want to trade for him and put him on their 40/26, the Mariners have to trade him.
The 31-year-old Krehbiel has pitched in parts of four big league seasons with the Arizona Diamondbacks, Tampa Bay Rays and Baltimore Orioles. He pitched in a career-high 56 games for Baltimore in 2022 and threw in six games for the O's in 2023. Lifetime, he's 6-5 with a 3.65 ERA.
As for the M's decision, it's still unknown at this time what they will do. What we do know is that they have room on the 40-man roster to add Krehbiel. They also currently have Eduard Bazardo on the 26-man roster, and he is running an ERA of 7.98, so Krehbiel could be a logical replacement for him.
The Mariners are currently 47-39 on the season and in first place in the American League West. They'll start a new series against the Orioles on Tuesday night. First pitch is set for 6:40 p.m. PT.
