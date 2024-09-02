Seattle Mariners Fans and Personalities React to Back-Breaking Sunday Loss on "X"
The Seattle Mariners lost on Sunday to the Los Angeles Angels, the latest indignity against the worst team in the American League West.
Seattle lost the season series 8-5 against the Angels, including dropping eight of their last 10 games against the division rivals.
With this loss, the M's are now 69-68 on the season. They are 6.0 games back in the American League West and 5.5 games back in the wild card, and while there is still technically a chance at postseason baseball, no one seems to believe it's possible.
After the game on Sunday, some of your favorite M's personalities took to "X" to express their disappointment and displeasure.
Per Joe Doyle of "Over Slot"
Seattle loses 8 of their last 9 contests against the 56-80 Los Angeles Angels.
6 back of Houston.
If there was ever a nail in the coffin.
Per @MarinerMuse
69-68. No sense in angrily scoreboard watching when they can barely stay above .500.
Per Mike Lefko of Seattle Sports 710:
Six one-run losses this season to the Angels. That hurts
Dave "Softy" Mahler of KJR simply put up a GIF with curtains closing.
The Mariners will be back in action again on Labor Day Monday as they start a new four-game series with the Oakland Athletics. First pitch is set for 4:07 p.m. PT as Logan Gilbert takes the ball for Seattle. He'll be opposed by right-hander Osvaldo Bido.
Gilbert is 7-10 with a 3.09 ERA while Bido is 5-3 with a 3.21 ERA. The A's are 59-78.
NEW PODCAST IS OUT: The latest episode of the "Refuse to Lose" podcast is out as Brady Farkas talks about the criticism that Jerry Dipoto has received in Scott Servais's firing, the M's early success under Dan Wilson and the comments made by Ryan Divish recently on the "Marine Layer" podcast. Furthermore, Danny O'Neil, who wrote a tough column calling for Dipoto to be fired joins the show. CLICK HERE:
TURNIN TWO: Justin Turner had a multi-homer game on Saturday night against the Angels, making him just the third player in team history to accomplish this specific feat. CLICK HERE:
HISTORIC CONTROL: The M's starting rotation is on track for baseball history in 2024. CLICK HERE:
