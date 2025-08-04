Takeaways From Seattle Mariners Series Win Against Texas Rangers
SEATTLE — The Seattle Mariners made it through a gauntlet of 17-straight games without a day off, finishing the stretch on Sunday at T-Mobile Park.
The Mariners closed out the stretch with a four-game series win, taking three of four from the Texas Rangers. They won 5-4 on Sunday.
It was Seattle's first series since the acquisitions of first baseman Josh Naylor, left-handed reliever Caleb Ferguson and third baseman Eugenio Suarez.
It was only four games, but the Mariners' new additions and subsequent changes to the lineup and bullpen might have turned the team into legitimate contenders.
Here's the takeaways from the series between Seattle and Texas:
Revamped Mariners lineup is legit
Suarez, who played with the Mariners from 2022-23, was acquired by the team ahead of Game 1 against the Rangers on July 30. His new addition led to a shift in Seattle's lineup.
Shortstop J.P. Crawford was bumped from the lead-off spot to eighth in the order. Left fielder Randy Arozarena became the Mariners' new lead-off hitter, and Suarez was fifth in the lineup behind Naylor, who hit cleanup.
That refined order led to results.
Seattle scored 19 runs across the four game series (4.75 runs a game). The team capped the series off with a three-homer game against two-time Cy Young winner Jacob deGrom on Sunday.
The Mariners still have a lot of baseball left to play, but the initial look at the retooled order was a positive one.
Seattle in favorable position for postseason push
After Seattle's series win against the Rangers, the Mariners are in a favorable place in the playoff race.
The Mariners lead Texas by two games for the final AL Wild Card spot and trail the Houston Astros by 2.5 games in the AL West entering Monday. Seattle is half a game behind the New York Yankees for the second AL Wild Card spot and two games behind the Boston Red Sox for the No. 1 Wild Card spot.
The Mariners next three series are against teams outside of the playoffs: the Chicago White Sox, Tampa Bay Rays and Baltimore Orioles.
Seattle's four series after that feature three teams currently in the playoff standings: the New York Mets, Philadelphia Phillies and San Diego Padres.
If the Mariners have a winning record over their next nine games, then they can be in a good position heading into the more daunting stretch of their schedule.
Up next
Seattle will begin the first of a three-game series against the White Sox at 6:40 p.m. PT on Tuesday.
