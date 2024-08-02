Seattle Mariners Farm System Earns Recognition in List From National Outlet
The Seattle Mariners farm system has steadily been improving over the last season. At one point, the team had eight players on Baseball America's Top 100 prospects list — the most in the league at the time.
The Mariners added to their ranks in July by drafting switch-pitcher Jurrangelo Cijntje from Mississippi State and 6-foot-5, 200-pound right-handed pitcher Ryan Sloan out of high school.
Those new additions and the continued improvement of Seattle's prospects have garnered the team's farm system recognition.
According to a monthly prospect ranking posted by Bleacher Report on July 19 — the Mariners are ranked to have the No. 1 farm system in baseball.
Bleacher Report also provided its own ranking of Seattle's top prospects:
1. Lazaro Montes, outfielder
2. Colt Emerson, shortstop
3. Harry Ford, catcher
4. Cole Young, shortstop
5. Felnin Celesten, shortstop
6. Tyler Locklear, first baseman
7. Logan Evans, pitcher
8. Jonny Farmelo, outfielder
9. Michael Arroyo, infielder
10. Ryan Sloan, pitcher
Young and Ford are both with the team's Double-A affiliate Arkansas Travelers; Montes and Arroyo are with Seattle's High-A Everett AquaSox; Farmelo and Emerson are with Seattle's Low-A Modesto Nuts; Celesten is in the Rookie League and Sloan likely won't see playing time until 2025 due to him just being drafted.
The Mariners' farm system has been lauded for its ability to develop pitching prospects — but many position players are starting to receive recognition.
Seattle got through the deadline without trading any of their top prospects. There's still a chance some of these players might be moved in the offseason. But for now — the Mariners look to have a good amount of quality players waiting in the wings.
