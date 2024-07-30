Seattle Mariners Make Roster Moves Ahead of Trade Deadline
The Seattle Mariners made several roster moves ahead of the 3 p.m. PST trade deadline on Tuesday and head of their game at 4:10 p.m. PST against the Boston Red Sox on the same day.
On the heels of a trade on Monday for infielder/designated hitter Justin Turner — The Mariners' new acquisition reported to the club.
Seattle also optioned first baseman Tyler Locklear and left-handed reliever Gabe Speier to Triple-A Tacoma and called up left-hander Jhonathan Diaz from Triple-A Tacoma.
The optioning of Locklear seems to be a corresponding move with Turner joining the team. Locklear was called up after Ty France was placed on waivers and has gone 1-for-15 since his call-up on July 23. He's also had multiple defensive miscues at first base since his call-up.
Speier has made three appearances for the Mariners since being activated from the injured list on July 19 and has allowed two earned runs and a home run in 3.1 innings pitched.
Diaz has been used mainly as a starter this season and has a 3.88 ERA in 18 appearances (17 starts) with 95 strikeouts in 97.1 innings pitched with the Tacoma Rainiers. Due to his experience as a starter he could provide some value in the bullpen as an emergency reliever capable of multiple innings.
Turner this season is hitting .257 this season with six home runs and 31 RBIs. He'll make his debut for Seattle on Tuesday against former team the Red Sox. He'll be batting fourth in the lineup and playing first base.
Seattle has been active at the trade deadline and might have shortstop JP Crawford and reliever Julio Rodriguez return in the next two weeks. This likely won't be the last roster move made by the Mariners in the near future.
