Seattle Mariners Name Minor League Award-Winners
The Seattle Mariners have seen several prospects put on amazing performances over the past few weeks and they acknowledged several of those players for their contributions on Thursday.
The Mariners named Leo Rivas and Ricardo Cova their minor league co-Players of the Month, Walter Ford as their Pitcher of the Month and Jason Ruffcorn as the Reliever of the Month.
Cova hit .378 with four home runs and 24 RBIs in 20 games with the team's Low-A affiliate Modesto Nuts in July.
Rivas played 15 games with the team's Triple-A affiliate Tacoma Rainiers before he was called up to the majors on July 23. He had 23 hits and a home run when he was with Tacoma.
Rivas has gotten multiple looks in the big leagues with Seattle and survived the trade deadline. He's still on the active roster.
Ford has spent the majority of the season with the Mariners' rookie league ACL Mariners and has made one start for the Nuts this season.
He had a 3.18 ERA in five starts in July with 22 strikeouts in 22.2 innings pitched.
Ruffcorn has spent the majority of the year with Seattle's High-A affiliate Everett AquaSox but also made two appearances for Tacoma. He had a 0.93 ERA in six appearances in July with 13 strikeouts in 9,2 innings pitched.
The Mariners has seven prospects in the top 100 according to Baseball America and might have a couple more on the list by the end of the season at the rate a couple of their prospects are going.
